Atlanta Dragon Convention

Hello everyone! I’m really excited to have a dragon convention coming to Atlanta, a reasonable distance away from me!

I would absolutely love the opportunity to attend with my father, but I currently don’t have the funds to make the trip happen. I know this is a big goal, but any support—big or small—would mean so much to me and help me get one step closer to being able to attend.

Thank you so much to everyone who takes the time to read, share, donate, or simply support me. I truly appreciate it!