At The End of My Rope

Hello, I am recently divorced and my landlord told me he is selling the house ive been renting for last two years. I have less than a month left on lease. Im disabled and have been for 5 years. All of this can be proven, I need some help to start this next phase of life. I reside in Kansas. This is hard asking for help, but I do need it. Please pray about it and see where God and your heart leads you to give. Thank you in advance and may blessings flow to you and yours.