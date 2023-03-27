We're opening an at-risk youth outreach center in Durham, North Carolina, to serve young people ages 10 to 21. Our center will be a safe space where youth can come in, get a hot meal, wash clothes, and talk to someone about things they may need to discuss. We'll also offer classes for better education and life skills. We want to get our kids off the streets. Give them an opportunity to become a successful adults. Thank you for standing with us.