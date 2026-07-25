Assistance needed after medical care expenditures.

My name is Danielle and on June 2, 2026 I traveled a very far ways to get the answers that I have needed for the last almost 7 years.

I traveled to Mayo after being approved for disability becasue this last episode with my disability again took another job and placed it on hold.

I traveled to Mayo to get the answers that I needed to help me move forward so that I can try to put some use to a degree I earned a year ago. One I earned fighting this disability every step of the way and even then two months before graduation I ended up in physical therapy for a month and then I released with a cane and a walker.





What I have gained here at Mayo will help me move forward with one last procedure left that I have to have scheduled. I however have reached my max on funds. My family has helped for the last two months in housing when I could not find any and it cost a lot, but it is worth it, these good people make it worth it and have made it worth it for me. And they helped me to smile again.





I am asking for help with my apartment rent and other expenses that I could not cover while I was here at Mayo. My funds have been depleted and that is where my loving family and friends stepped up, but they are drained, so I am reaching out to ask for help to get stabilized and not be worrying about having a place to stay when I get back home.





Whatever can be spared would be much appreciated and needed to move forward, please and thank you and God Bless.