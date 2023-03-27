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Assist Successful Water Quality Non-Profit

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Assist Successful Water Quality Non-Profit

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTERRY RYAN

Assist Successful Water Quality Non-Profit

The Tallahassee Region Environmental Group, Inc. (TREG) is an IRS approved non-profit organization dedicated to its Four Goals of: Research, Education, Advocacy and Transparency in North Florida. Our Research and Advocacy work has provided citizens with knowledge of thousands of raw sewage spills over the last twenty (20) years, many flowing into low-income neighborhoods, determined Tallahassee has a leaky sewage collection system, and is part of nigh nitrogen levels at Wakulla Spring, the largest fresh water spring in world! Recently, TREG provided a water quality education module to local high schools to learn about water quality from S. Georgia to the Gulf Coast; whereas, no such education material existed! TREG's website: www.treg1.org provides a summary of our work along with the Four Goals. Currently, TREG has a legal challenge to the State of Florida's plan to clean up Wakulla Spring as insufficient. Funds raised here will go toward this Challenge case, plus, more water quality Research, securing costly public records to increase Transparency, high levels of water quality education based on our popular Arc-GIS website, and improvements to our State of Florida Sewage Spill website (www.multi-fin.com).


Thanks for your consideration to assist!

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