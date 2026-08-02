Asking for $100 loan to help me pay my bills

I am really embarrassed to be going to strangers like this. >.< But here goes.





I had a gap in employment of about 2 months between jobs, and I used some payday loan apps to get by and pay my bills. Now they are coming due and frankly, I do not have enough money in my account to pay them. I have a $53 bill due tomorrow and literally cents left in my checking account.





I have borrowed from my brother, my sister, my mom, and my boyfriend over the last couple of weeks. I am asking to borrow like $100 so I can make my payment.





I would pay back whoever is kind enough to help the second my next paycheck hits my account (should be this Friday).





If you are a generous soul who understands what it is like to find yourself in dire need of help, and would like to help me out, please let me know. Thank you 🙏🏻