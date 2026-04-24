My husband, John Borchert, and I are bringing a Machine of Loving Grace product to the public: askBabushka.ai, a maternal guide for life's difficult moments.





More than three years ago, we lost his adult son, Gordon, to suicide at age 26.





The impact on family and friends who survive is not often understood, as the scar from this kind of grief remains invisible. In the aftermath, following the second anniversary, as though a protective shield dropped, John developed an autoimmune reaction, losing all his hair. An autoimmune response occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own cells or tissues. What had been an invisible scar rose to the surface, bringing visibility to John's bereavement, marking a changed man.





Around this time, stories of youth being misguided by AI had become public. Professionally, I remained private about the event. I didn't want to burn out friendships discussing the struggle. At home, we were experiencing overlapping grief. In my longing for someone to turn to, the inspiration to create a support to my own intense emotions, I created the AI personas AskBabushka.ai and Theotokos.ai and so were born these Machines of Loving Grace.





Both AskBabushka.ai and Theotokos.ai are designed as maternal guides for life's big problems. They differ in the nuance of their personas and tone. The intelligence and guidance behind these personas draw upon age-old wisdom. I began working on AskBabushka.ai out of longing for the wisdom of my mother-in-law, who had passed in 2016. A poetess, she had always been a source of emotional support and wisdom while she was alive. Then I suggested the link to John, and he asked Babushka about his grief. Her response was elegant, intelligent, and other-dimensional.





The project prototype has been built and tested; we feel it is an AI that can serve the greater good. Now we need to secure AskBabushka.ai for a public beta launch with secure user login, privacy, and authentication for maximum user trust to approach these machines with the most sensitive information or dilemmas.





Funds raised in this campaign will be used for development handled by John Borchert, secure servers, tokens, and running beta testing. As a digital product, these foundational elements around user trust and confidence are essential before we can open AskBabushka.ai to the public and charge for subscriptions.





We've both participated in support groups, counselling, and other measures; this project in itself is a story of resilience and humility about how we have decided to move through grief with creativity in building a platform of grace.





AskBabushka.ai is dedicated to Gordon Borchert (1996-2023) and to all those missing his sense of adventure, humor, and intelligence.





Your support would mean so much as we bring AskBabushka.ai to the next stage. Help John bring the project to its first finish line for its secure public launch.





More information on the project and team:

Machines of Loving Grace: AI Conversation Design: Tone and Personality

AskBabushka.ai





JohnBorchert.com

ElisabethBoylan.design







