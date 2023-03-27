Army Veteran, Artist. Fighting a rare illness.

I’M JOEL

My name is Joel.I am a writer, musician, and Christian. My illness has moved my life through much anguish and left me, by faith, driven to overcome my calamity by way of expressing my deep heartache of having been left so much less of myself and wondering why I was at all.

First fortitude then answers, God has his ways. He’s made a way for me as I have been left abandoned and at my wits end, especially thanks to my wife. God is my sanity, else I'd have none. I see my life as a prayer and a work to come when my wellness is well again, God willingly. I am writing much and more each day and just focusing on God's promise through my writing and music as a prayer, till my health is at long last stable again and my work can come out of survival and into blessing.









THE CHALLENGE

My health journey has been a long, painful road…

I contracted Mycobacterium kansasii during my military service in Afghanistan in 2011.





What should have been caught early wasn’t. Over the years, the infection spread throughout my body. Shortly after returning from deployment, my autonomic respiratory system stopped functioning - I literally couldn’t breathe. I was 21 years old.

For years, I fought for answers while my condition worsened. Eventually, after 10 years, I received a diagnosis, but by then the infection had become systemic. I nearly lost my arm five years ago as a result.





Today my condition affects multiple systems in my body: a tumor in my stomach, infections in my jaw, rapid eyesight deterioration, nodules throughout my lymphatic system, the list goes on…





I’ve spent years trying everything possible to survive: infectious disease specialists, antibiotics, holistic medicine, naturopathic care, Ayurvedic medicine, Chinese medicine, fasting, detoxification.









HOW YOU CAN HELP

Your prayers mean more than anything else. We have been struggling to find Christian community along the way, and know that fellowship with Christ is above all.





Unfortunately we live in a world where money is necessary for health.

I have spent $45,000 in the past two years going through treatment that I thought would cure me, but more time and more medicine is needed. Over the past 10 years, I have spent over $100k on various methods and medicine protocols. My wife spent her 401k and life savings for the same goal - to get me better. As a result, both of our credit has been massively impacted, and we have no resources for further medical treatment.





I am asking for help in order to continue treatment. We’ve reached a point where we can’t do this alone.





Thank you for your time.

God Bless.

Joel x