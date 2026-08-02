Army Soldier & Sister lose Father in fatal crash

HELP US BRING DEMARCUS HOME TO SAN DIEGO💙🙏🏾





It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Demarcus Darrell Flemister Sr., who tragically lost his life in a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a Metro bus in Arizona.





Demarcus Sr. leaves behind children who are now faced with the unimaginable pain of losing their father. His eldest son, Demarcus Jr., is currently serving in the United States Army and is away at training, while his daughter, DeMarionah “DD” Flemister, and is also grieving this tremendous loss.





As the mother of Demarcus Sr.’s two eldest children, watching our children experience this heartbreak has been devastating. One of the most painful things a mother can endure is hearing her child grieve and not being able to physically reach out, hold him, and comfort him during such a life-changing moment. 💔





Our family’s greatest wish is to bring Demarcus Sr. home to San Diego, where his children, family, loved ones, and friends can gather together to give him the proper farewell he deserves and lay him to rest surrounded by those who loved him.





💙 Fundraising Goal: $7,500





We are asking for support to reach our $7,500 GoFundMe goal, which will go directly toward the expenses needed to bring Demarcus Sr. home to San Diego and cover his final arrangements. This support will allow his children and family to say their goodbyes and honor his life with dignity and love.





🙏🏾 How You Can Help





We are asking for your support in a very direct and heartfelt way:





* Please donate if you are able—no amount is too small, and every dollar brings us closer to bringing him home.

* If you cannot donate, please share this GoFundMe with your friends, family, and community.

* Please keep Demarcus Jr., DD, their sibling, and our entire family in your prayers during this painful time.





Your support—whether through giving, sharing, or praying—truly means everything to us right now.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every prayer, donation, share, call, message, and act of kindness shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time.





Help us bring Demarcus Darrell Flemister Sr. home to San Diego—so his family can honor his life, celebrate his memory, and lay him to rest with love and dignity. 💙🕊️