Build 5 Community Solution Labs Across Uganda

Systematic solutions by the people, for the people.

Sandra is receiving €50,000 to set up our first 5 Community Solution Labs in underserved communities across Uganda, roughly €10,000 per Lab.

What a Community Solution Lab is

A Community Solution Lab is a 90-day program where local people identify a real challenge in their community around health, dignity, menstrual and reproductive wellbeing, or opportunity and design and build the solution together, through a simple cycle: Listen, Map, Prototype, Ship. The people closest to the problem lead the work; we provide the tools, training, and support to make it happen.

Why we need support

In ten years we've reached over 120,000 people across five countries, opened the Menstruation Station in Kisenyi, Kampala, and run the #NoPeriodShame campaign that reached more than 650,000 people across 17 countries. The model works but demand now outpaces our resources. Communities are ready and asking for Labs we can't yet afford to open. These are neighbourhoods where young people face stigma, limited access to health information, and few platforms to lead change themselves. Your support turns a waiting community into an active Lab.

How the funds will be used

Every euro goes directly into setting up and running these 5 Labs:

40% - Facilitation & training: stipends for the local parish leaders and facilitators who run each Lab 30% - Materials & tools: the toolkits, supplies, and prototyping materials each Lab needs 20% - Community sessions: venue, transport, and the Listen / Map / Prototype workshops 10% - Monitoring & reporting: so every supporter receives our 90-day report showing exactly what was built

We report transparently on a 90-day cycle, every supporter can see what their contribution funded on the ground.

About us

We are part of the global IMAGI-NATION network alongside AIME, and has worked with partners including the Swedish Institute, Wise Economy Global Association, Forum Syd, and Sonke Gender Justice. You can learn more about our history, programs, and safeguarding policy at b-wen.com.

Thank you for helping communities across Uganda build their own solutions.