GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Build 5 Community Solution Labs Across Uganda

Goal€50,000 EUR
Raised€5 EUR

Fundraiser created bySHYAKA FARID LWANYAAGA

Fundraiser funds will be received by SANDRA SARAH Katz

Build 5 Community Solution Labs Across Uganda

Systematic solutions by the people, for the people.

Sandra is receiving €50,000 to set up our first 5 Community Solution Labs in underserved communities across Uganda, roughly €10,000 per Lab.

What a Community Solution Lab is

A Community Solution Lab is a 90-day program where local people identify a real challenge in their community around health, dignity, menstrual and reproductive wellbeing, or opportunity and design and build the solution together, through a simple cycle: Listen, Map, Prototype, Ship. The people closest to the problem lead the work; we provide the tools, training, and support to make it happen.

Why we need support

In ten years we've reached over 120,000 people across five countries, opened the Menstruation Station in Kisenyi, Kampala, and run the #NoPeriodShame campaign that reached more than 650,000 people across 17 countries. The model works but demand now outpaces our resources. Communities are ready and asking for Labs we can't yet afford to open. These are neighbourhoods where young people face stigma, limited access to health information, and few platforms to lead change themselves. Your support turns a waiting community into an active Lab.

How the funds will be used

Every euro goes directly into setting up and running these 5 Labs:

  1. 40% - Facilitation & training: stipends for the local parish leaders and facilitators who run each Lab
  2. 30% - Materials & tools: the toolkits, supplies, and prototyping materials each Lab needs
  3. 20% - Community sessions: venue, transport, and the Listen / Map / Prototype workshops
  4. 10% - Monitoring & reporting: so every supporter receives our 90-day report showing exactly what was built

We report transparently on a 90-day cycle, every supporter can see what their contribution funded on the ground.

About us

We are part of the global IMAGI-NATION network alongside AIME, and has worked with partners including the Swedish Institute, Wise Economy Global Association, Forum Syd, and Sonke Gender Justice. You can learn more about our history, programs, and safeguarding policy at b-wen.com.

Thank you for helping communities across Uganda build their own solutions.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve