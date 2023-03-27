APPEAL FOR CLIMATE SMART DRIVE FUND.

APPEAL: CLIMATE ACTION FOR VULNERABLE CHILDREN IN 10 VILLAGES





In my community of Shiru Village and 9 other villages in Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County, many children from vulnerable families are struggling to access school.





Intense heat, climate change, and deep poverty have made life harder. Classrooms are too hot, farms are failing, and parents cannot afford school fees, books, or even clean water. As a result, some children are dropping out and others go to school hungry.





We, a group of concerned youth under @ClimateChangeAdvocateKE, refuse to stay silent. We are organizing community awareness campaigns, *tree planting drives, workshops on sustainable agriculture, and efforts to preserve our local water catchment areas* across 10 villages.





Our goal is to create a cooler, greener, and more food-secure environment so that children can learn in dignity and families can build resilience against climate change.





*We target USD 200,000* to run this 10-village climate action program. Documentation and reports will be shared from every activity in each community for full transparency.





We cannot do this alone. Your support will help cover logistics, seedlings, training materials, and water tanks.





Support us:

PayPal: simonomalwa20@gmail.com

KCB Bank: 1281774332 - Simon Omalwa Khaemba





Together, let us plant hope for the next generation.

_JOIN US • LEARN • ACT • GROW_