Homeless and in dire need

Hello, My name is Isaiah Sewell-Finney and i am currently homeless and seeking help. I want to get my life on track and potentially seek an higher education so i can make my dreams an reality but i have legal issues/fees as well as health issues weighing me down as well as my own pride that casued me to not even ask for help. but of course when i finally decided to ask for help i was harassed and made fun of. I've tried everything alone but nothing seems to be working and i don't even know what I'm supposed to do or if my life is even worth living at this point. i don't want to beg so i won't be asking for much just enough to pay off legal fees and some medical so i can focus on job searching.Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you God bless!