Anything helps

My family and I have been struggling with money these past couple years and I just graduated and got a new job but it’s only part time and I’m not making that much rn, I’ve been using my little brothers car that is not registered and has no tabs or insurance cause I can’t afford it cause it’s to expensive, we’re living in an apartment that’s also really expensive and I just need some help from anyone that’s willing to help, I wanna buy a new car that’s reliable and safe so I can get to and from work without having to worry about getting pulled over and getting a huge ticket that I won’t be able to pay for, the goal is $100,000 so I’ll be able to buy a new car, and buy my dad his dream truck and get all the tabs and insurance for a while and get back on our feet for a lil bit, I will be very few to anyone that is willing to help, thank you