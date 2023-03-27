ANY KINDNESS HELP US

Please dear friends 🆘🆘 kindly donate to save lives and change lives any little you donate makes a big different please help us🙏🙏🙏

*Thank You For Your Kindness and Donation*





From the bottom of our hearts at Greater Hope we want to say thank you so much.





Your kindness is not small. For us here your donation means hope, medicine, food, and life When you gave, you showed us that God still sends angels from far away to help.





We may never meet you in person, but your name is written in our hearts and in our prayers. Every single dollar, whether $5 or $100, goes directly to medical bills and food





May God Almighty bless you, your family, your work, and everything you touch. May He return your kindness a hundred times.





We are praying for you. Thank you for standing with us.





With love and gratitude,

Greater Hope