Any help would be appreciated

Over the past year, I’ve faced significant health challenges, surgeries, and a long recovery. At the same time, I lost the stability of a permanent home and I’m now in Michigan trying to rebuild. I’m working to get back on my feet, handle transportation, medical and physical therapy expenses, and the basics that come with starting over. This fundraiser is for help with stability. I’m not asking for someone to fix my life, just a little help through a hard chapter so I can keep moving forward

In advance, thank you for any help.

God bless us all.