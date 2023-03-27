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ANY HELP IS WELCOMED!

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ANY HELP IS WELCOMED!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byElaine Sanchez

ANY HELP IS WELCOMED!

Hello, my name is Elaine I am blessed to be married to Vincente. Who God brought into my life to become one. We met back in January, started courting and got married within the will of God in three months. Having had our first ever kiss in the altar all glory and praise to God. We’ve been married for 4 months and married life has definitely been heavenly.


However, through various changes, I have encountered different struggles with getting a job, my husband is the main source of income and we make it by to pay all the bills but it has definitely been challenging. I know we all have been there or are experiencing the same exact thing, which is why we’d like to ask for some help.


We did a small wedding with important people and wanted to do more of an extended celebration with each side of our families who couldn’t be there, we understand it’s not necessary but we truly want to have it at some point and it’s been challenging to get there. If God’s will is for us not to have it yet, we will not even entertain the thought but we want to give it a try.


The actual main issue and why this post, is because we are in debt, and we would like some financial help to take care of that before anything else. My student loans are approaching to monthly payments and I don’t know what to do. We also found a great van opportunity because we can’t keep paying rent at the rate we are going, which means just moving into a van and working until we can lower some cost.


we understand this is not a tragic post or something that is “urgent” but we truly want to be honest and transparent about everything and try to ask for the help we need at the moment. Any contribution counts and we will update everyone as things keep changing with receipts and proof.


We also take into account that we are in a world of constant scams and we know how hard it is to earn money and that’s why we don’t expect anything, but we are placing our faith in the most High to give us the strength and courage to not feel ashamed if we do need the help.


Thank you for your time and may God bless you and your families 🙏🏻

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