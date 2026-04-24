Animal Rescuer Needs Help

Hi My name is Krystyna. I am 66 and have been rescuing animals for many years.

All kinds of animals.

I live in Phoenix, Az.

Phoenix and surrounding towns have a massive cat over population problem.

Some estimates, from Animal Control and other reputable groups, are as high as 50,000 homeless cats on the streets.

A lot are feral, but not all. There are also a lot of dumped pets. The pets don't know how to fend for themselves, or against wild cats. You see a lot of emaciated cats, which I call "concentration camp" cats, late at night. Some of them will even come up to you meowing, asking for food.

That kind of suffering really haunts me.

I have been involved now, with rescuing cats for the last few years. I do the trap, spay neuter. I also socialize kittens if I can trap them young. I try to get them into a rescue or adopted out (.I have had success with several kittens ending up adopted in good homes). Besides food, many cats need Veterinary care as well. They have all kinds of infections, injuries, dental issues, etc. living out on the streets.

The pic posted is of a cat I trapped recently with a torn up ear. I thought he had been in a fight.

It turns out he had a bad mite infection and was tearing up his ear to get to the itch inside his ear. If I hadn't trapped him he would have developed a terrible infection from clawing his ear, and the mites would still be there. Luckily he's one of the ferals that I feed and I was able to trap him. He's fine now.





Right now, I have 7cats at home, 2 are mine 5 are fosters, 2 outdoor ferals and 3 more ferals at a business complex that I feed. The business complex cats were taken care of by a friend of mine for several years. She died of cancer 2 years ago. She had several tumors and was so sick, but somehow she managed to drag herself there to feed the cats. Later she was too sick to drive anymore but would have someone take her and sit in the car and watch. After she passed I didn't want to abandon them. So now I feed them. Every so often, I swear that I can feel her presence.

(I know, I know, I'm a little crazy, Lol)

So that's my back story.

What I am asking money for: Would be for 1 months rent and 2 months supply of cat food. (Ideally)





I have 2 part time jobs and have up to now, been able to manage all the expenses.

However one of the jobs has cut my hours recently, due to their business being slow because of the summer slow down. At the same time I was hit with a large car repair bill. I need a car to work so I had to bite the bullet and take the money that would cover rent. . It was wear and tear repair, new tires, fuel pump, a couple of other things. It's running fine now.

The loss of hours and less pay has made it hard to afford enough cat food for all the cats. I don't have a husband or kids or any family to borrow money from, I am by myself.

I am already looking for another part time job in case I don't get the hours back that were cut.

The loss of work hours, plus the larger than expected car expense. leaves me with less money for all the cat food and nothing towards the upcoming months rent.

It's been very stressful.





Anything anyone can donate would be so appreciated.

Thank you and God bless you.







