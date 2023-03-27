Angel’s Pet Reserve

We get a lot of dogs and cats that seem to make their way to our door. It is extremely hard to find new homes for these babies and so we find ourselves taking care of them ourselves. We are pet lovers so it is a joy but a costly one. So many people are in the same boat here in the south so that makes it hard to get help. I am on disability and my wife does not make much because she has to work at home in order to care for family and the pets, but we will not just hand them to anybody as there are a lot of bad things out there that can happen to them. A siamese momma showed up 10 weeks ago and had 4 kittens that we have fell in love with. We also have one cat that showed up 2 years ago and he has asthma and requires heart medicine daily on top of 2 treatments daily. And then we have Gizmo (tuxedo cat) and one that we took to help family. We recently took in Biscuit also who was a stray great pyrenees dog. So we definitely have a full house and a full plate. With your help though we will keep these babies fed and give them a good home. Also veterinarian visits to keep them healthy and spay/neuter. Thank you so much for any amount will help. The babies say thank you as well!