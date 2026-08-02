Andrew Wilson Vs Candace Owen’s Debate 2.0

Andrew Wilson has a fundraiser for 300k. He appears to be raising this effortlessly, and all for a debate. I am requesting 1% of that. Granted it’s not for a debate. It’s very simply just to pay my debts. It amazes me how a political figure can raise this money for a debate and yet your average Joe can’t seem to get a smaller amount for what would be a massive relief in their life and something many would be very thankful for, me being one of them. Andrew Wilson didn’t as so much as say a please or thank you in his video with regards to the fundraiser. This world is messed up. So help a brother out? Ily