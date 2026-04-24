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Alma’s Muzquiz Jimenez Flood Recovery and Rebuild

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlma Jimenez

Alma’s Muzquiz Jimenez Flood Recovery and Rebuild

Alma’s Muzquiz Jimenez Flood Recovery and Rebuild


My name is Alma, and I am raising funds for myself and my household after the recent floods in Zavala County caused severe damage to our home. This has been an overwhelming and heartbreaking time for us. By the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, we were able to evacuate with our lives, and for that I am deeply thankful. But so many memories were washed away in the flood, including damaged furniture, clothing, and many personal items that can be replaced, but only at a great cost. We have already had our home gutted, removing damaged walls, floors, and insulation, and we have worked hard to eliminate the mold. Even after all of that, our home is still not livable, and we are now staying in a hotel until September 10th while praying we can restore our home by December.


This fundraiser will help us rebuild the inside of our home and make it safe and livable again. The funds will go toward materials and essentials such as walls, insulation, flooring, restroom materials, shower stalls, sinks, kitchen sinks, cabinets, nails, tools, and everything else needed to put our home back together. I truly believe God has a better plan for us, and I know He walks with us through this storm. Any support you can give will help us rebuild and get back on our feet. If you are not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers would also mean so much to us. Thank you for considering our family during this difficult time. God willing, all will be made anew in Jesus' mighty name.


I’m from Crystal City Tx , I am a Nurse and work in home health care, Hospice care, assessments for  PCP telehealth/telemedicine, Draw labs , coordinate assistance for medical transportation services, Provider Home Care services, College assistance and information, provide other resources available to our communities. currently a student at local Southwest Texas Jr College  Crystal City and enrolled in my last prerequisite for continuing a higher education into the RN mobility program after serving as a license practical Nurse for 30 plus years, trying to achieve the RN goal to better help our rural communities in another level with God’s help. Trying to continue my father’s (Homero Muzquiz legacy) of helping other as he did for many years with his Muzquiz Grocery/Meat Market, known to give credit to our fellow citizens. God’s plan.

https://share.icloud.com/photos/0b2aIjCsK-1XNp1-

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