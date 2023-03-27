All animals matter

I'm raising money to start my own animal sanctuary for rescue animals. I've worked at a sanctuary before and want to build one of my own.





The funds will help me get a small piece of property outside of town, build a shelter and corral, and get the supplies and equipment I need to operate the sanctuary. I plan to rescue dogs, goats, and donkeys and give them a safe place to live. In cooperative efforts with local shelters to ensure no animals are put down.





Your support would mean so much as I work to make this sanctuary a reality. As I child my family would often take in stray or abused animals and we would get them in better health and find them a good safe home