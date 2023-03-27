AKIA ODIN 23/16 SECURITY & LEGAL SUPPORT FUND

With the current state of the world and most importantly the USA, I am taking the initiative to start a fund for the security, backing, funding, & legal aide if necessary for my MAGA brothers and sisters of today’s country. We are a private fund hedge group looking to generate funds for the necessary and proper protection for our MAGA families in today’s brutal & attacking atmosphere, these funds will be raised and distributed to all the righteous groups who support our cause already, these funds will guarantee security and great funding for our many brothers & sisters fighting the good fight along with our great 47th Leader. There are many groups by name across the land that we must protect & aide in great funding & also the fight itself when the powers against us attempt to derail us. These funds will give high yield protection, necessary supplies, relief from any attempt to derail & most importantly generate more funds until our sole mission is complete 23/16. We will win⚡️🏦