Ailand story

Hello, my name is Dashala hamlet and I’m reaching out with a mother’s heart, hoping for support for my sweet 5-year-old son.

When my son was just 1 year old, he suffered a devastating injury while in childcare. He was left with a hole in his head, and although he has come so far physically, the emotional trauma has stayed with him.

Today, he is getting ready to start school, but the experience has made it extremely difficult for him to feel safe away from home. He struggles with separation, and as his mother, it has become incredibly hard for me to trust anyone else to care for him after what happened.

After many conversations and a lot of prayer and thought, I’ve decided that homeschooling is the best option for our family. I want to give my son the opportunity to learn in an environment where he feels safe, secure, and supported while helping him regain his confidence.

The funds raised will go toward:

Homeschool curriculum and educational materials Books and learning supplies A laptop or tablet for educational programs Science and art supplies Educational subscriptions and online learning resources A desk, chair, and other items to create a comfortable learning space Field trips and educational activities that help him learn through experience

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us build a safe learning environment where my son can thrive.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. We truly appreciate every person who helps us give our son the education and security he deserves.

with love and gratitude

dashala