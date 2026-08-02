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Aidez un couple gay à vivre enfin ensemble

Goal€15,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byLaupi BERTRAND

Aidez un couple gay à vivre enfin ensemble

❤️Notre dernier espoir pour vivre ensemble en sécurité


Bonjour,

Je suis français et je partage aujourd'hui ma vie entre la France et la Finlande. Mon mari vit en Égypte.


Comme tous les couples de mêmes sexes qui s’aiment, nous avons un rêve simple : pouvoir vivre ensemble, construire notre avenir et mener une vie normale. Nous sommes ensemble depuis déjà 2 ans et demi.


Pendant plus d'un an, nous avons attendu la décision du Service finlandais de l'immigration concernant la demande de permis de séjour de mon mari (Finnish Immigration Service) qui à été demandé en août 2025, après cette longue attente, nous avons reçu une décision négative fin juillet 2026.


L'une des principales difficultés est que notre mariage, célébré à distance conformément à la législation du pays où il a été célébré, n'a pas été reconnu par les autorités finlandaises.


Depuis, nous faisons face à un long combat administratif, fait de recours et d'incertitudes.


Malheureusement, vivre ensemble en Égypte n'est pas une option pour nous. Les couples de même sexe n'y bénéficient pas d'une reconnaissance juridique et peuvent être confrontés à des risques importants, à des discriminations et à des poursuites fondées sur d'autres infractions utilisées contre des personnes LGBT. Nous ne pouvons pas y construire notre vie de famille en sécurité.

En Égypte c’est un crime.


Aujourd'hui, notre meilleur espoir est l'Allemagne.

Mon mari souhaite y poursuivre ses études. Ce projet lui offrirait la possibilité de développer son avenir dans un environnement plus sûr, tout en nous donnant enfin une chance de vivre ensemble. Je ne peux malheureusement pas l’aider actuellement car je suis malade et sans emploi.


Pour obtenir un visa étudiant allemand, il doit ouvrir un compte bloqué (Sperrkonto). Les autorités allemandes exigent un dépôt de 11 904 €, destiné à couvrir les frais de subsistance de la première année d'études. Sans cette somme, il ne pourra pas obtenir son visa.


Nous n'avons malheureusement pas les ressources financières nécessaires pour réunir ce montant seuls.

C'est pourquoi nous faisons aujourd'hui appel à votre solidarité.

Chaque don, quel qu'en soit le montant, nous rapproche de notre objectif. Si vous ne pouvez pas contribuer financièrement, partager cette cagnotte autour de vous est déjà une aide immense.

Votre soutien représente bien plus qu'une contribution financière. Il peut offrir à mon mari la possibilité de poursuivre ses études, de vivre dans un environnement plus sûr et nous donner enfin l'espoir de construire une vie commune après des années de séparation et de démarches administratives.


Cette séparation a profondément bouleversé notre vie. Vivre loin de mon mari depuis si longtemps est une épreuve quotidienne. La solitude, l'impossibilité de construire notre vie ensemble et l'inquiétude permanente pour sa sécurité ont eu un lourd impact sur mon équilibre et ma santé mentale.


Malgré tout, nous refusons d'abandonner. Nous croyons qu'il existe encore une solution pour nous retrouver et construire enfin une vie commune. Nous sollicitons votre aide!


Même 1 centime est le bienvenu ! Peu importe le montant, c'est le geste qui compte.


Merci, du fond du cœur, pour votre confiance, votre générosité et votre soutien.


PS. : Pour des raisons de sécurité, nous avons choisi de préserver l'anonymat de mon mari. Nous espérons que vous comprendrez ce choix.

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