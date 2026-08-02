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Aide pour les Orphelins - Ikram

GoalDH 30,000 MAD
RaisedDH 0 MAD

Fundraiser created byIkram Hannou

Aide pour les Orphelins - Ikram

🙏 APPEL À L'AIDE URGENT / URGENT CALL FOR HELP 🙏


[FRANÇAIS]

Salam Aleykoum ❤️

Je m'appelle Ikram, je suis du Maroc.


Je suis maman d'un jeune enfant et nous traversons la période la plus difficile de notre vie.


Je suis la seule responsable de ma famille en ce moment. Nous avons des dettes à rembourser et le loyer à payer. La pression financière est très lourde.


J'ai besoin de 30 000 MAD pour sortir de cette crise et offrir à mon fils l'avenir stable qu'il mérite.


Je n'ai jamais demandé de l'aide comme ça avant. C'est très difficile pour moi.

Mais je le fais pour mon enfant.


Si vous pouvez faire un don, même petit, cela signifierait énormément pour nous.

Votre gentillesse peut vraiment changer nos vies.


Merci du fond du cœur pour votre générosité.



[ENGLISH]

Salam Aleykoum ❤️

My name is Ikram and I am from Morocco.


I am a mother to a young child and we are going through the hardest time of our lives.


I am the only one responsible for my family right now. We have debts to pay and rent to cover. The financial pressure is crushing us.


I am asking for 30,000 MAD to get us out of this crisis and give my son the stable future he deserves.


I have never asked for help like this before. It is very difficult for me.

But I am doing it for my child.


If you can donate, even a small amount, it would mean the world to us.

Your kindness can truly change our lives.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity.


📲 Please use the link above to donate / Merci d'utiliser le lien ci-dessus pour donner

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