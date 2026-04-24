Aid for Injured former Dart Driver in 20K Debt

I'm a bus operator in Dallas, and I've been through a difficult few years. In 2020 and 2022, I sustained work-related injuries to both shoulders that required rotator cuff surgeries on each side. I received workers' compensation benefits for the first year, but a state doctor later deemed my injuries not work-related, and my claims were denied repeatedly. My attorney didn't represent me effectively during the appeals process, so I received no further income or benefits.





To cover my rent and living expenses during that time, I had to borrow money and take on over $20,000 in debt. Now that I've returned to work, my employer has started wage garnishment, claiming an overpayment of benefits even though they didn't provide benefits for two years. They're started deducting $1,000 a month from my paycheck, which has placed a significant financial burden on me. I'm still needing to borrow money to get by.





I'm raising funds to help cover the debt I accumulated and ease the financial strain from the ongoing garnishment. Your support would mean so much to me during this time.