AI to Art: Help Give My Stories Art They Deserve

I am an author of children’s stories, and I recently created one of my children’s books with the hope of bringing a sweet herbal story to life for little readers.





While creating the book, I used AI-generated artwork for the illustrations. Since sharing the book, I’ve received some backlash and criticism because of that choice. I understand the concerns people have expressed, and while the artwork was never created with bad intentions, I’ve realized that I would love to take the opportunity to replace the AI artwork with original, human-created illustrations.





Several people encouraged me to start a fundraiser so that I could afford to have the artwork professionally recreated. That’s where this fundraiser comes in.





My goal is to raise enough to commission an artist to create beautiful, original illustrations for the book. I want the finished book to feel more personal, authentic, and thoughtfully made from cover to cover.





If you believe in my stories and would like to help me make this change, any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. And if you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would be an incredible help.





Thank you for supporting independent authors, children’s literature, and the little stories that can become such big memories.