Agoraphobic needs help obtaining safe freedom

Reclaiming My Freedom: 18 Acres to Escape Agoraphobia

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

I am a 54-year-old grandmother, a lover of the outdoors, and someone currently fighting a silent, exhausting battle. For the last two years, severe agoraphobia has completely shrunk my world. My condition has reached such an extreme point that I have only been able to step outside six times in the last two years.

By nature, I am an adventurous person who deeply loves the outdoors, wildlife, and the water. Now, I experience massive cabin fever. It often feels like I am losing my mind being trapped indoors. While I help raise my beautiful grandchildren and my daughter incredibly takes care of me, my daily life is restricted to the four walls of our home. I miss the sun, the trees, and the simple freedom of being out in the open.





A Beacon of Hope: 18 Acres of Safety

Recently, a life-changing opportunity came up for me to purchase 18 acres of land. This isn't just property to me—it is a prescription for healing and freedom.

Having this much private land would give me a safe, secure boundary where I can finally step outside without the paralyzing fear that traps me now. This land would allow me to:

Play openly with my wonderful grandkids. Run freely with my dogs. Tend to my animals. Breathe fresh air and feel the sunshine again without panic.





Why I Need Your Help

The heartbreaking reality is that managing a severe mental illness has completely drained my savings. I cannot fund this dream on my own, which is why I am turning to the community for support.

Your donations will go directly toward purchasing this 18-acre sanctuary and giving a grandmother her life back. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with others or keeping my family in your prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, caring, and helping me step back out into the world. Thank you so much for reading my story and as we all know prayers are the most powerful thing we have and I appreciate yours .

With gratitude,

Virginia







