After losing our father, our family is struggling

Our father recently passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital. We spent everything we could and also borrowed money, hoping to save him.

Our family is now struggling with nearly ₹20,00,000 in debt, medical expenses, and other financial responsibilities. Managing daily household expenses and repaying these debts has become extremely difficult.

I am not only asking for financial help. I am ready to work hard and take responsibility for my family. If anyone can help me with a genuine job opportunity in Abroad, it would be a great support to us.