After 36 Years of Silence, I Need My Mother

Hello, my name is Yadier and I live in Fort Myers, Florida.





I never imagined that the day would come when I would have to ask for help publicly. I have always believed in hard work, effort, and doing everything possible to move forward on my own. Asking for help has not been an easy decision for me, but today I recognize that I am going through one of the most difficult moments of my life and I need support.





In 2021, I immigrated to the United States with the hope of building a new life. I left my country in search of opportunities to work honestly, move forward, and build a better future. After years of effort, today I am a lawful permanent resident of the United States and I have always tried to do things the right way.





However, for many years I carried a story that I never had the courage to tell.





During my childhood, I was a victim of repeated sexual abuse. Fear, shame, and pain kept me silent for nearly 36 years. I never spoke about what happened to me and tried to live as if nothing had happened, but carrying that trauma for so long ended up causing me deep emotional damage.





As a result of those experiences, my mental health gradually deteriorated. For years I tried to carry that burden completely alone, hiding my pain and believing that one day I would overcome it without asking for help.





Finally, at the age of 36, I found the courage to seek professional help. There came a point when my emotional suffering became so intense that I felt my life no longer had meaning and that ending it was the only way out. That crisis made me understand that I needed urgent help.





Thanks to taking that step, I am currently receiving medical and psychological care. I have been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, and I am following my doctors’ treatment and recommendations with the hope of regaining my emotional stability and rebuilding my life.





Since childhood, I have also had difficulties with short-term memory, which continues to affect my daily life. At times, I struggle to remember important appointments, even medical ones, making my recovery process even more difficult.





While I face this process, my financial situation has also become critical. Depression has affected my ability to work normally, and today I am behind on rent and other essential bills.





I tried to seek help through available resources. I applied for emergency rental assistance in my county, but I was informed that there are currently no funds available to help me. Although I understand that resources are limited, that response left me with few alternatives, and that was when I realized I needed to ask the community for help.





The funds raised through this campaign will be used primarily to catch up on overdue rent, cover basic expenses, pay essential bills, continue my medical and psychological treatment, and prevent losing my home while I work to regain stability and become independent again.





There is another very important aspect for me during this process: the possibility of having my mother by my side.





She lives in the Canary Islands, Spain. Before she can travel to the United States, she will need to go to Madrid to attend her visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy. Once her visa is approved, she will be able to travel to Miami and then to Fort Myers to be with me.





For many people, this may seem like just a family visit. For me, it means having close to me the person who has loved and supported me throughout my entire life. In this very difficult moment, her presence, her affection, and her emotional support would be invaluable and would be a tremendous help in continuing my recovery.





If the fundraising exceeds my most urgent needs, the remaining funds will also allow me to cover the necessary expenses for my mother to be able to accompany me during this process.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in my life. It will help me keep a place to live, continue my treatment, regain my stability, and keep fighting for a better future.





If you are not able to make a donation at this time, sharing my story would also be an immense help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story, for your understanding, and for any support you can offer. I will never forget the solidarity and generosity of those who choose to lend me a hand during one of the most difficult moments of my life.