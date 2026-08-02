Affordable Security Gadgets for Lagos Families

Hi, I'm Abdullahi Abdulmalik, a tech builder from Lagos. Break-ins are rising, and security companies charge ₦200k+, most families can't afford protection.





I built an affordable security gadget that sends an SMS alert the moment motion is detected. It works without internet, runs on battery, and sounds a loud buzzer with the message: "ALERT: Motion Detected at Home."





I'm raising ₦850,000 to build 20 units. Ten will be free for low-income families, and ten will be offered at a subsidized price. The funds will cover parts for all 20 units, tools and workspace, and installation and transport.





Each ₦35,000 in parts protects one family. With your support, we'll create safety and jobs for youth in Lagos. Thank you for believing in this.