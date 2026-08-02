Advancing My Art: Supplies, Travel & Teaching

My name is Alain, and art is my full time job. Twice a month I lead paint and sip sessions, and I visit grade schools teaching children about the importance of staying creative. I love what I do, and I want to take my art to the next level.





I'm raising funds to support supplies, travel, and everything else that keeps my art practice and teaching going. Your support would mean so much as I continue to share my passion with others and grow what I've built.





Thank you for standing with me.