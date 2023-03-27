Adessa’s Healing

On August 2, 2026, Adessa Hittie (Teena’s daughter) was struck head on while driving

in York Springs. She was entrapped for 40+ minutes and then flown to York Hospital. The crash crushed both of her legs and fractured her right arm. She received excellent care at York Hospital and has been able to transition home. This accident has been life changing not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well. As you can imagine, Adessa has a long road to recovery and they will need modifications to their home so she can navigate independently. Teena has been by Adessa’s side since the day of the accident and will be her full time caregiver. Please pray for Adessa, Teena, and their entire family. If you are able, please consider donating.