Abby is College Bound But Has Had a Bust

Abby is heading to Tallahassee State University on August 10, 2026.

it was discovered today some

hog provlems with her car keeping her from being able to take it to college:

serpentine belt; left and right rear brakes and rotors to be redone; catalytic converter removed and fix muffler; left and right front wheel bearings and hubs replaced new left front drive axle.

total to have all fixed $2,000.

Any amount would be a huge help!

Please help Abby get to college in her car.

Thank You!!! ❤️