A Vehicle for the Gospel in Central America

"How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him that bringeth good tidings…", Isaiah 52:7





We humbly ask for your prayers and support for the ministry of His Very Reverend Archpriest Ignacio, Vicar to His Grace Bishop Kirilo for Mexico and Central America. Father Ignacio is now shepherding the Serbian Orthodox faithful throughout Central America.





Father Ignacio travels great distances to celebrate the Divine Liturgy, baptize, hear confessions, comfort the grieving, and bring the light of Christ to scattered communities, often across difficult and remote roads.





His aging vehicle is no longer adequate for this apostolic work. We are raising funds for a Toyota RAV4 4×4, providing Father Ignacio with a safe and dependable means to reach the faithful entrusted to his care.





This is not a luxury, but a vehicle for the Gospel: every mile traveled is an opportunity for prayer, sacrament, consolation, and the saving grace of Christ.





Your support would mean so much to this vital ministry.