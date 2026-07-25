A tough situation just got Horrible

On Tuesday July 7th about an hour after dinner I started to experience pain in my upper stomach and into my chest. Like I’ve never felt before. Then just before midnight I was rushed by ambulance to Harbor Hospital where I underwent emergency surgery to have my gallbladder removed. I was told by doctors it will be 3-4 weeks of recovery which means I won’t be able to work. Being a house keeper I use my body every day. And until I heal I won’t be able to work. With that comes a financial crisis we didn’t expect to fall on us. This will set us back 2 months of bills. And if we can’t come up with money to pay the bills we will lose our home.

Every little bit can help and will be so greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance from the bottom of my heart.