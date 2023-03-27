A Stranger Who Saved My Life & Inspired a Mission

The Story Behind My Mission





When I was 13 years old, in 1986, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. On the very day I was discharged from the hospital, I suffered my first severe hypoglycemic episode while walking home in Cienfuegos, a beautiful coastal city on the largest island in the Caribbean.

Confused, weak, and unable to defend myself, I was attacked by a group of men. A young stranger riding a bicycle saw what was happening.

Without hesitation, he threw down his bicycle, fought off my attackers, and stayed by my side as I drifted in and out of consciousness. When I was finally able to tell him that my blood sugar was dangerously low, he gave me syrup until I began to recover.

A few days later, I found him so I could thank him.

His name was Lázaro.

That day marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

Through the years, Lázaro stood beside me during both the happiest and the most difficult moments of my life. In many ways, he has always been my guardian angel. I have had the privilege of knowing one of the kindest and most selfless people I have ever met.

More than three decades later, in 2022, Lázaro and his family were going through an extremely difficult time and needed help.

I could not forget the man who had once risked his own safety to save my life.

So I began helping Lázaro and his wife, Mayra, with food and other necessities whenever I could.

Soon, people from my hometown of Cienfuegos learned what I was doing.

Former neighbors, classmates, coworkers, lifelong friends, and even people who had simply heard about my efforts began reaching out to me.

They weren't asking for luxuries.

They were asking for medications, food, powdered milk, eggs, cooking oil, baby supplies, and other basic necessities.

An elderly person might need medication or nutritious food. A new mother might need supplies for her baby. Another family might simply need enough food to make it through a difficult period.

Whenever I could help, I did.

That is how this mission began.

Since 2022, I have used my own resources and money I raise by selling plants, seeds, collectibles, and personal items to help as many people as I can.

For smaller items and supplies that are difficult to obtain, I prepare packages at my home in Canada and ship them to families in Cienfuegos.

For heavier foods such as powdered milk, sugar, cooking oil, and eggs, it is often faster and more economical for me to purchase them from Canada through suppliers that deliver directly to the families there.

I have kept receipts and photographs documenting much of the assistance I have provided. Some show packages leaving my home in Canada, others show them being collected in Cienfuegos, and others show food and supplies after families have received them.

I was doing all of this long before I ever considered asking strangers for donations.

But today, there are more people asking for help than I can possibly help on my own.

And saying “I'm sorry, I can't help this time” has become one of the hardest parts of what I do.

My Goal: $500 a Month

My goal is to raise at least $500 each month to help provide food, essential medications, and other basic necessities to several families.

I will personally receive the donations in Canada and be responsible for using them to provide this assistance. Depending on what each person needs, I will either purchase and ship appropriate supplies from Canada or arrange for food and other necessities to be delivered directly to families in Cienfuegos.

Every contribution matters.

$10 can contribute toward eggs and other basic foods.

$25 can help toward groceries for a family.

$50 can make a meaningful contribution toward powdered milk, food, essential medication, or another urgent necessity.

When many small acts of kindness come together, they can make an enormous difference.

I will continue keeping receipts and documenting the assistance provided. Whenever possible, and with the recipient's permission, I will also share photographs and updates so that those who support this mission can see what their generosity has made possible.

I know that $500 a month will not allow me to help everyone.

But it will allow me to say “Yes, I can help” much more often.

Nearly forty years ago, a stranger saw a frightened 13-year-old girl who desperately needed help.

He could have kept riding his bicycle.

He stopped.

That single decision changed my life.

Today, I am asking others to help me continue the chain of kindness that Lázaro started that day.

One act of kindness changed my life. Together, perhaps our actàs of kindness can change someone else's.