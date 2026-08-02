A Step Up For My Family Our Story

My name is Destiny, and for three years, a light-blue 1996 Honda Accord has been the quiet witness to life with my two little girls, two-year-old Sophia and one-year-old Nevaeh. With over 207,000 miles, peeling paint, and three windows that won't roll down, this car has seen better days—just like us. Right now, the exhaust pipe is literally tied up with wire, and the gas tank straps are held together by bungee cords.

I have poured everything I could into keeping this car safe. We replaced the entire front end: upper and lower ball joints, bearings on both sides, headlight bulbs, spark plug wires, brake rotors, countless tires, serpentine belts, A-arms, tie rod ends, distributor, camshaft position sensor, a brand-new timing belt, and regular oil changes. Every time I fix one thing, another breaks. It finally reached a breaking point when I got a citation because I simply cannot afford the work needed to pass inspection.

Balancing a painful chronic health battle with interstitial cystitis (IC), a sudden job loss, and a new online gig that barely covers basic bills and insurance leaves zero room for error.

Life right now is a heavy load, but we are still standing. Every single day, Sophia, Nevaeh, and I wake up, get up, and keep trying. Quitting isn't an option when you have two sweet little girls looking up to you.

The Bible tells us that we have not because we ask not. That verse is the reason I am putting our reality out into the open today. I am not looking for a handout—I am asking for a step up. I am asking for an opportunity that could open better and greater doors for my family. We desperately need reliable, safe transportation so I can work, get my daughters around safely, and stop living in constant fear of the next breakdown. This old Accord gave us every mile it had, and now we are just asking for a bridge toward stability and a safer tomorrow.







