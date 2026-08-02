A Stable and Secure Roof Over our Heads

This is an effort to raise enough funds to cover costs of replacing the roof of our house.





I know, this is not others' responsibility. However, me and my siblings alone will not be able to do it. Relatives are of no help as well.





We were suppose to do it some years back, But due to multiple family medical events:





mom's left leg amputation-2013 father's death-2015 father-in-law's and mother's death-2016





These did a major financial blow to us, no to mention incurring debts that being paid up to this day. These also cost me to have the house that I have been paying for 2 years now to be foreclosed.





Money that will be raised will go to replacing the roof of our house. Sadly, repairs are no longer applicable due to years of damage, and the whole things needs to be replaced.





Any donation will be very much appreciated, and will be forever indebted yo all of you.





Thank you...