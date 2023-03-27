A Small Request for Financial Help

Hello,





I’m a 25-year-old university student from Tashkent, Uzbekistan. I’m currently studying on a contract basis, and thankfully my tuition is being covered through state support.





At the moment, however, I’m going through a difficult financial period. I’m looking for a job, but until I find stable work, I’m struggling to cover my basic living expenses and repay approximately 15 million UZS of debt. In addition, my parents are ill, and I also need financial support to help cover their medical treatment and other essential needs.





I’m asking for help from anyone who is willing and able to support me. My immediate goal is to get out of this difficult situation, help my parents, repay my debt, and have enough stability to continue my studies while finding a job.





Any amount would genuinely help. If you cannot contribute, simply sharing my story would also mean a lot to me.





I’m happy to provide reasonable proof of my situation to a potential donor privately.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.