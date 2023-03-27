A Small Community With a Big Dream: Help Us Build

Empower Tech Talent, Build a Better Future.





My name is Alfred St. Asuzu, and I founded Spectrum Tech Africa with a simple but powerful belief: talent should not be limited by financial circumstances.





I am a graduate of Economics from the National Open University of Nigeria, a graduate of Computer Science from the University of the People, and I am currently pursuing an online Master’s degree in Financial Engineering with WorldQuant University. Through my own educational journey, I have experienced firsthand how access to quality education and technology can transform a person's future.





Spectrum Tech Africa was born from my desire to make that opportunity available to brilliant and determined young people who have the potential to build meaningful careers in technology but may not know where to begin or cannot afford the cost of learning.





Our Mission





Spectrum Tech Africa is a free, online learning community created to empower young people with practical technology skills, knowledge, mentorship, and career opportunities.





Our first cohort, Cohort 1, 2026, currently has 27 interested students enrolled and participating in computer courses. Our learning areas include Python Programming, Web Development, Desktop Publishing, Software Development, Data Analysis, and other technology-related skills.





These students do not pay tuition or registration fees. The education we provide is completely free.





I am committed to sharing the knowledge and skills I have gained through my own educational experiences and making them accessible to people who might otherwise struggle to obtain them.





How We Learn





Spectrum Tech Africa operates primarily online, allowing students to learn regardless of their location. We use accessible digital tools such as Google Classroom, Google Colab, and Google Forms to deliver lessons, practical exercises, assignments, quizzes, assessments, and other learning activities.





This approach allows us to provide structured learning without the enormous cost of establishing a physical training centre.





However, running a free online learning programme comes with its own challenges.





Why We Need Your Support





One of our biggest challenges is unreliable electricity supply. Preparing lessons, creating practical exercises, reviewing students' work, conducting assessments, communicating with students, and managing the learning platform all require reliable access to electricity and the internet.





At the same time, the cost of internet access in Nigeria continues to place a significant burden on running an online educational programme.





Because Spectrum Tech Africa does not charge our students, these operational costs currently depend largely on my personal resources.





I created this fundraiser because I need your help to make the programme more sustainable.





Our immediate goal is to raise funds to install a solar power system that will provide a more reliable source of electricity for running Spectrum Tech Africa. With dependable power, I will be able to prepare and upload lessons, monitor student participation, review assignments, conduct assessments, communicate with learners, and continue supporting our students without constant disruption from power outages.





Your Support Can Create Real Opportunity





Your contribution will not simply help pay for electricity. It will help create an environment where people can acquire practical technology skills at no cost and begin building a better future for themselves.





For a student who cannot afford expensive technology courses, Spectrum Tech Africa can be the place where their journey begins.





For someone who has always wanted to learn programming but did not know where to start, it can provide that first opportunity.





For someone who has faced financial barriers to education, it can provide access to structured learning without adding another financial burden.





And for someone who already has potential but lacks opportunity, your support can help turn that potential into practical skills.





Help Us Keep the Door Open





Spectrum Tech Africa is still young, but the vision is much bigger than our first cohort.





We want to build a sustainable learning community where young people can learn, create, develop practical skills, pursue technology careers, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.





We believe that financial circumstances should not determine who gets the opportunity to learn.





I have started this initiative with my time, knowledge, personal resources, and commitment. Now, I am asking you to become part of the journey.





Whether you are able to give a small or large amount, your contribution will help us move closer to reliable solar power and enable us to continue providing free technology education to our students.





If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with someone who can is also a meaningful form of support.





Together, we can help create more opportunities, develop more skills, and empower more people through technology.





Thank you for believing in the vision of Spectrum Tech Africa and for supporting our students.





Learn. Grow. Build. Thrive.