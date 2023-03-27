A Single Mom Hoping For Help

I need some help with catching up on some bills like wifi and my phone. My phone is used for safety of my son like school calling or doctors. The wifi is for my son for school he needs the wifi at home for school related things. I had family members stay with me and steal off of me and now I’m in a bad spot needing help. I am in need of pots and pans due to mine being old and not being able to use to cook with anymore. Anything helps please and thank you.