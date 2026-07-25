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" A Second Chance for Me & Dogs in Need "

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byApril Brochu

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Brochu

" A Second Chance for Me & Dogs in Need "

My Journey to a Second Chance

My name is April, and I never imagined I would find myself asking for help. I have always been someone who believes in working hard, caring for others, and trying to make a positive difference in the lives around me. Right now, I am facing a challenging chapter in my life and could use some support as I work toward improving my health and rebuilding my future. I have been unable to work since March due to a medical condition and currently working toward becoming healthy enough to have surgery. Before I can move forward with the procedure, I need to focus on improving my health and losing weight so I can safely undergo surgery. I also have to carefully monitor certain symptoms that could potentially become life-threatening. This has been a very challenging and uncertain time, but I am doing everything I can to stay positive, take the necessary steps toward better health, and keep moving forward.

Unfortunately, because I have not been with my employer long enough, I do not qualify for long-term disability benefits, and my workplace does not offer short-term disability. I am now facing the possibility of losing my health insurance, which is something I truly need while I work toward getting the medical care and treatment I need.

Although this chapter has been difficult, I do not want my story to only be about my struggles. I want it to be about hope, purpose, and creating something meaningful.

One of my biggest dreams is to open a dog rescue where dogs who have been abandoned, neglected, or left without a safe place to go can have a second chance at life. Too many dogs enter shelters every day, and sadly, some lose their lives simply because there are not enough resources or space available. This breaks my heart. I believe every dog deserves compassion, safety, and the chance to know love.


A Dream to Give Dogs a Second Chance

My dream is to purchase property and build a large rescue facility with a spacious, safe yard where dogs can run, play, heal, and feel cared for while they wait for their forever homes. Alongside the rescue facility, I dream of opening a small bakery that welcomes both people and their furry companions. I envision it as a warm and inviting place where people can enjoy delicious treats, dogs can enjoy special treats made just for them, and the community can come together while supporting the mission of saving dogs’ lives.

I am also continuing to invest in my future by taking college classes and working toward my bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management, which I plan to complete in August 2027. My goal is to use my education, determination, and compassion to build something meaningful that can make a lasting difference.


How Your Support Will Help

Any support, whether through a donation, sharing my story, or simply offering encouragement, means more to me than words can express. Your kindness can help me through this challenging chapter by allowing me to focus on improving my health, preparing for surgery, maintaining my healthcare, and as I continue working toward my dream of opening a dog rescue, support will also help me purchase property to build a safe and secure rescue facility, indoor and outdoor spaces where dogs can heal and play, supplies, food, care for dogs in need, a place where the community can all come together to support, save many dogs lives by giving them a second chance so they will have a brighter future.


Thank You from My Heart

Any support, whether through a donation, sharing my story, or simply offering encouragement, means more to me than words can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for believing that second chances are possible. ❤️


With Gratitude,

April

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