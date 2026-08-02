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A Second Chance for Loni: A Lifeline After Leavin

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLoni Kraus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Loni Kraus

A Second Chance for Loni: A Lifeline After Leavin

​A Brave Step Out of the Shadows

​Imagine having to walk away from everything you’ve ever owned—your clothes, your memories, the place you called home—just to purchase something far more precious: your safety.

​Recently, Loni had to make the most terrifying, painful, and agonizingly brave choice of her life. She fled an abusive home, walking into the unknown with nothing but the clothes on her back and a quiet, desperate prayer for a peaceful tomorrow.

​She left behind her entire life in a single instant. But she carried with her an unshakable resolve to survive.

​The Wall Standing Between Loni and Her Future

​Right now, Loni is doing everything in her power to rebuild from absolute rock bottom. She has found a temporary safe space to sleep and is fighting with every ounce of her strength to keep her job.

​But she is stranded.

​Without a car, every single day is a grueling uphill battle. Getting to work, running basic errands, and staying safe without reliable transportation feels almost impossible. For Loni, a car isn't just four wheels and an engine—it is her independence. It is her door locked against the fear of the past. It is her guarantee that she can keep earning a paycheck and never have to look back.

​How Your Kindness Can Change Her Story

​ We are raising $5000 to help Loni buy a modest, safe, and reliable used car, along with basic initial expenses like insurance and registration.

​When you leave with nothing, even the smallest gesture feels like a warm blanket in the dark.

​If you can donate: Whether it is $5, $25, or $100, your gift directly places the keys to freedom in Loni's hands.

​If you can share: Spreading her story gives her a voice when she needs it most.

​Loni made a promise to herself that one day she would look back on this darkness and be proud of the woman who survived it. With your love, support, and generosity, we can help her take the next step toward that bright, proud future.

​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing Loni that she is not alone, and that hope is worth fighting for.

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