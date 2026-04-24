A Second Chance

I am 30 years old and have been incarcerated since 2021. I was sentenced to 23 years for aggravated robbery after I tried to recover my ex-girlfriend’s phone that had been stolen.

I fully understand that I handled the situation the wrong way, and I take responsibility for my actions. But I also believe the sentence I received was far more severe than what my actions warranted.

I am hoping to raise enough money to hire an attorney who can thoroughly review my case and determine whether there is any legal path for me to return to court and seek a fairer outcome.

I am not asking anyone to excuse what I did. I am asking for the chance to have my case looked at again and to make sure that the punishment truly fits the circumstances.

I have already spent years of my life incarcerated, and my hope is simply to have a qualified attorney take another look at my case and determine whether anything can be done.

Any support — whether through a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser — means more to me than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me fight for another chance.



