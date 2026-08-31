A Safe Home for True and Me.

Hi, I'm Chidinma. I'm a single mom in Abuja, Nigeria, and I'm raising this because my daughter, True Nmesoma Eze, deserves a stable place to call home and right now, that's the one thing I can't yet give her on my own.





We've been staying with family since 2024, doing our best while I juggle her school fees, our upkeep, and trying to save toward rent. But rent here has climbed faster than I can honestly keep up with.





Some nights, after True falls asleep, I sit and think about what kind of foundation I want to build under her feet. Not a perfect one just a steady one. A door that locks. A room that's hers. A place where she can do her homework at a table that isn't borrowed.





I'm not asking for a handout I won't work for. I wake up every day trying to build something better for us. I have a background in admin and project management, and I also do freelance chat support and customer service work. But some gaps take a community to close, and this is one of them.





To cover a full year's rent, furnishing, and moving costs, I need ₦3,000,000 (about $2,000). Every contribution big or small brings us closer to a door we can call ours.





If you can't give, sharing this with even one person might mean everything to us. And if you do give, please know it won't be forgotten. It becomes part of the story I'll tell True one day, about the people who showed up for us when we needed it most.





Thank you for reading this far. And thank you, in advance, for whatever you're able to support with.





With love and hope,

Chidinma & True







