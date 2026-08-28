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A RESTORATION JOURNEY: A Full Mouth Makeover

GoalR 224,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byThandiwe Rufai

A RESTORATION JOURNEY: A Full Mouth Makeover

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, and friends across the globe:

Thank you for taking a moment to read my story. I am reaching out to you today from the North West province of South Africa with a vulnerable heart, seeking your prayers and financial support to overcome a severe oral health crisis.

For a long time, I have struggled with missing teeth that have severely impacted my basic health, my ability to chew proper nutrition, and my everyday dignity. To fully restore my mouth and prevent further bone loss, I require a dual-arch reconstruction consisting of approximately 12 dental implants.

As an adult, this type of advanced structural surgery is completely excluded by local health programs and traditional charities. The financial mountain is high, but I am standing on faith and utilizing a unique financial strategy to make your generosity go as far as humanly possible:

The Power of the Exchange Rate (Arbitrage for Good). Because I am fundraising on GiveSendGo, your donations will arrive in global currencies like US Dollars. Because of the strong exchange rate, $1 USD converts to roughly R16.00 South African Rands. This means even a small micro-donation of $20 or $50 from you multiplies into hundreds of Rands on the ground here, directly paying for specialized surgical components. Your giving power is literally magnified.

Current Search and Plan of Stewardship:To be the best possible steward of your donations, I am executing this journey in clear, transparent phases. I have actively begun a search through local Christian medical fellowships to locate an ethical, implant-accredited Christian dentist or maxillofacial specialist right here in the North West.

I am praying to find a local practitioner who can help me access corporate implant hardware subsidies to drop the surgical costs.However, if a local option cannot be found, I am prepared to utilize the heavily subsidized academic rates at a university dental training hospital in neighboring Gauteng (like Wits University). While the dental school slashes the surgical fees by up to 50%, it introduces hidden logistical costs. Therefore, my campaign target includes a careful buffer for multi-night accommodation near the hospital (as I cannot safely drive 1 and a half hours home post-surgery), fuel, toll gates, and specialized soft-food recovery supplies.

How the Funds Will Be Used:

Phase 1 (Prepping): 3D Cone Beam CT scans, digital jaw modeling, and custom 3D-printed surgical stencils.

Phase 2 (The Surgery): Extractions, IV sedation (crucial due to my acute sensitivity to standard adrenaline-based local anaesthetics), the placement of 12 titanium implant fixtures, and temporary fixed teeth.

Phase 3 (Final Restoration): Laboratory fabrication and fitting of permanent, high-strength dual arches.Logistics Buffer: Specialized post-op medication, travel, and accommodation (if the university route is required).

How You Can Help:

Pray: Please pray for wisdom as I locate the right surgical team, for safe sedation during the procedure, and for complete healing.

Give: No amount is too small. Because of the currency multiplier, your $10, $25, or $50 gift will directly purchase a piece of the medical hardware needed for this procedure.

Share: Please share this link with your church groups, small groups, and social networks.

Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus, and for helping me restore my health, my smile, and my future.God bless you richly.

Thandiwe Rufai

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