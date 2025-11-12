A RESTORATION JOURNEY: A Dental Mission

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, and friends across the globe:





Thank you for taking a moment to read my story. I am reaching out to you today from the North West province of South Africa with a vulnerable heart, seeking your prayers and financial support to overcome a severe oral health crisis.





For a long time, I have struggled with missing teeth that have severely impacted my basic health, my ability to chew proper nutrition, and my everyday dignity. To fully restore my mouth and prevent further bone loss, I require a dual-arch reconstruction consisting of approximately 12 dental implants.

As an adult, this type of advanced structural surgery is completely excluded by local health programs (for which I don't currently qualify) and traditional charities. The financial mountain is high, but I am standing on faith and utilizing a unique financial strategy to make your generosity go as far as humanly possible:





The Power of the Exchange Rate (Arbitrage for Good). Because I am fundraising on GiveSendGo, your donations will arrive in global currencies like US Dollars. Because of the strong exchange rate, $1 USD converts to roughly R16.00 South African Rands, which is $14 000 overall. This means even a small micro-donation of $20 or $50 from you multiplies into hundreds of Rands on the ground here, directly paying for specialized surgical components. Your giving power is literally magnified.





An Invaluable Contribution To Medical Science: In the event that the academic institution becomes the only viable option for treatment, this implant project will give medical students valuable practice in implantology.





Current Search and Plan of Stewardship:To be the best possible steward of your gifts, I am executing this journey in clear, transparent phases. I have actively begun a search through local Christian medical fellowships to locate an ethical, implant-accredited dentist or maxillofacial specialist right here in the North West.

I am praying to find a local practitioner who can help me access corporate implant hardware subsidies to drop the surgical costs.However, if a local option cannot be found, I am prepared to utilize the heavily subsidized academic rates at a university dental training hospital in neighboring Gauteng (like Wits University). While the dental school slashes the surgical fees by up to 50%, it introduces hidden logistical costs. Therefore, my campaign target includes a careful buffer for multi-night accommodation near the hospital (as I cannot safely drive 1 and a half hours home post-surgery), fuel, toll gates, and specialized soft-food recovery supplies.

How the Funds Will Be Used:

Phase 1 (Prepping): 3D Cone Beam CT scans, digital jaw modeling, and custom 3D-printed surgical stencils.

Phase 2 (The Surgery): Extractions, IV sedation (crucial due to my acute sensitivity to standard adrenaline-based local anaesthetics), the placement of 12 titanium implant fixtures, and temporary fixed teeth.

Phase 3 (Final Restoration): Laboratory fabrication and fitting of permanent, high-strength dual arches.Logistics Buffer: Specialized post-op medication, travel, and accommodation (if the university route is required).





How You Can Help:

Pray: Please pray for wisdom as I locate the right surgical team, for safe sedation during the procedure, and for complete healing.

Give: No amount is too small. Because of the currency multiplier, your $10, $25, or $50 gift will directly purchase a piece of the medical hardware needed for this procedure. Of course, it takes only 14 organisations and/or individuals, each with a gift of $1000, to reach the target too.

Share: Please share this link with your church groups, small groups, and social networks.

The campaign is running until 30 October, 2026 or will end prior if the target is reached before that time. Fundraising could be extended depending on the response and circumstances.

If you are reading this today and you are a dentist, and you are interested in communicating with my personal dentist practitioner, then please e-mail me at

gogloballionspride@gmail.com.





If you are donating to this fundraiser, I encourage you to have a look at other GiveSendGo campaigns as well. Because there's more than enough ❤️ to go around!





Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus, and for helping me restore my health, my smile, and my future. God bless you richly.





Thandiwe Rufai