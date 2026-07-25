A Purpose Driven Drive

Long story short: My niece is turning one and I want to turn up for her party.





TL,DR:

My good friends, Ashlee & Catherine, are about to celebrate the milestone of one year of parenthood! The party for their daughter is next Saturday (July 25th) and I want to be there. I have been planning to be there for awhile and have been poor the whole time, so I kept checking flights and my bank account and the two were just not vibing. At all. Meanwhile, I've been on this whole other journey of trying to move money from a lead role to a guest star in my life -- in all things, I value time and want my time much more than money, so about a week ago, I stopped looking at flights and started looking at maps -- I'm in LA (California), my friends (and the festivities) are in Seattle (Washington) and I have no reasons to rush, so -- ROADTRIP!!

As a Black woman in this ICE AGE 👀, I've spent the last few days googling things like "Safe places for Black people to stop between LA and Seattle" and have decided the best (and safest) course of action for me is to:

Rent a car -- $300

(Day 1) Drive from LA to Sacremento

Hotel in Sacremento -- $150

(Day 2) Drive from Sacremento to Ashland, OR

Hotel in Ashland -- $150

(Day 3) Drive to Seattle

Hotel in Seattle -- $450 for 3 nights

And then head back

Hotel in Ashland -- $150

(Once I get back to Central California, I'll feel fine powering through and driving after dark, so I don't think I'll need to stop again in Sacremento)





So that's $1,200 -- I'm asking $2000 to cover food and gas for the trip, and to also get my actual factual car a tuneup when I get back.





In addition -- I'd like to take my sister on the trip with me. She's never been to Seattle (as far as I know) and if you know my sister or anything about her, you know I'm always trying to think of ways to make her life a little more exciting and get her out of the house.





So that's my story. And I'm hoping y'all will help me stick to it!





ps... I'm trying to decenter money -- so if you don't have dollars, but do have discounts, deals, cars and/or hotel rooms laying around -- please feel free to just drop the thing on me!





pps... or if you want to give and also get something, you can ALWAYS opt to support me by purchasing one (or some!) of my wares on Amazon or my website.