A poor kid education

Hi! I'm a student, and I'm currently studying. I'm very good at studies, and I want to enhance myself. But the problem is I'm the only one at my house who is old and has no one to pay for my tuition. At the age of 8 I was left alone, so I did everything myself. I want to go to university and continue my studies, but I don't have money to apply and can't even pay the whole fee. If someone is willing, I will be very grateful, and if someone doesn't want to fund it, then I will pay them back after my graduation. I feel hopeless and don't know what to do so i have no way choose this way